Thobela FM presenter Raesetja Choshi goes home on R1,000 bail

The Limpopo radio personality accused of conspiring to murder her ex-boyfriend has been granted bail.

Raesetja Faith Choshi, a popular gospel presenter at Thobela FM, was released on R1,000 bail by the Seshego magistrate's court yesterday.

She was arrested on Monday after police ordered her to turn herself in.

Choshi, 36, was being investigated on accusations that she had conspired to murder her former boyfriend, Steve Mashabela, who is an ANC councillor in the Polokwane municipality.

The incident allegedly happened on November 3 2016 when three men entered Mashabela's house in Kwena Moloto village near Seshego and found him in the company of Choshi.

The men allegedly assaulted Mashabela before bundling him into the boot of his car after tying him up with cable ties.