News

Siyabonga Ngwekazi's hefty tax bill headache

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 17 February 2019 - 11:03
Siyabonga Ngwekazi is one of the celebrities who owe SARS.
Siyabonga Ngwekazi is one of the celebrities who owe SARS.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

TV star and prolific producer Siyabonga Ngwekazi has joined a long list of Mzansi's top celebs who have been taken to court for their income tax affairs, after he was slapped with almost a R200,000 tax bill by the SA Revenue Services (SARS).

The taxman obtained judgment against the former Real Goboza presenter at the South Gauteng high court on February 4 after Ngwekazi allegedly failed to settle his outstanding tax dues. 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X