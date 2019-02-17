Siyabonga Ngwekazi's hefty tax bill headache

TV star and prolific producer Siyabonga Ngwekazi has joined a long list of Mzansi's top celebs who have been taken to court for their income tax affairs, after he was slapped with almost a R200,000 tax bill by the SA Revenue Services (SARS).

The taxman obtained judgment against the former Real Goboza presenter at the South Gauteng high court on February 4 after Ngwekazi allegedly failed to settle his outstanding tax dues.

