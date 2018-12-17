Wheels come off on car finance for footballer Tlou Segolela

Legendary football star Tlou Mashedi Segolela faces being dispossessed of his car by Toyota Financial Services after dribbling them with monthly instalments for about five months.

The company applied for a default judgment in the South Gauteng High Court on December 5 to repossess the footie's 2015 Corolla Quest 1.6 he bought for R171,000.

The default judgment was applied for by the company's lawyers Dasoo Attorneys after Segolela failed to enter an appearance to defend the summons sent to him on October 8.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, the former Orlando Pirates striker received finance from the company to buy the car which he uses as an app operated taxi.

The former Platinum Stars goal poacher was required to pay over R3,300 in monthly instalments but defaulted for more than four months.