Actor stabs friend over 'booze, lover'

Former Rhythm City and Generations: The Legacy actor Sphamandla "Spha" Dhludhlu spent a night in police cells after he allegedly stabbed his friend with a broken beer bottle over a woman.

The incident, which was allegedly fuelled by alcohol, occurred on Sunday at Cubana Lounge in Fourways, northern Joburg, where Dhludhlu also allegedly exchanged blows with another patron.

His friend Lusaso "Saso" Sokhela opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the thespian at the Douglasdale police station.

