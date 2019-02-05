Master KG, Lenyemo draw daggers over hit song Skeleton Move

"I thanked him for giving me the song and played it at almost all of my gigs. When I realised that people loved it, I named the song Skeleton Move. Later I shot the video with people dancing to it and posted it on YouTube with the caption 'Skeleton Move - Pantsula Dance' to market it," he said.

Lenyemo said he was shocked last year when he discovered that Master KG took the ditty, which won the Best Artist Duo at the 5th All Africa Music Awards held in Ghana last year, from him and featured Zakuza and released it without informing him.

"I feel extremely betrayed and disappointed by him. We have been working together for so many years.

"I popularised his other songs because he is an artist from Limpopo and I loved and supported him. I'm the brains behind the title of that song, at least he should have credited me or pay me for the title of the song," Lenyemo complained.

He said he would not, however, take legal action against Master KG.

"The power of God will prevail upon him, I leave him to God to solve him for me."

Master KG confirmed that Lenyemo came up with the title of the song but poured cold water on claims that he donated the track to him.

"How was I supposed to credit him because he was no longer taking my calls and not even talking to me when I wanted to release the song?

"When I released that song, our relationship was dead because he thought he was happening and bigger than me at that time," he said.

"I didn't give him the song. What proof does he have because even if you check Samro records you would see that the song is registered in my name, not in his."

