Bonang Matheba tax fraud case struck off the roll, admission of guilt fine paid

The tax fraud case against Bonang Matheba has on Tuesday morning been struck off the roll at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, after she paid an admission of guilt fine of R30,000.

Bonang had been charged for not paying personal tax from 2008 - 2017 and company tax from 2014 - 2017.

The state prosecutor informed the court that Bonang had paid an admission of guilt fine and therefore they were requesting that the matter be removed from the court. The request was granted by the judge.