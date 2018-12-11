Pastor Mboro wants to set an example after being called the K-word
Pastor Mboro is determined to see an employee from a car tracking company‚ who allegedly called him the "K-word" and a "black shortie" behind bars.
The racist incident happened on Thursday afternoon at a filling station in Alberton‚ Johannesburg over a parking space.
Mboro told SowetanLIVE that he was horrified at what the white man called him and how he kept threatening to "blow his brains out".
"He said to me‚ pray for this thing (the white man's car that had blocked Mboro in) to be moved. He said 'you can pray mos?' He stood there and said what can you do me? I'll shoot you; I'll blow your brains out! Intimidating me like that."
Sunday World reported that Mboro called the police and the white man was arrested and charged him with intimidation and crimen injuria.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident to the paper. He said the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Alberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was released on R500 bail.
Mboro said he believed that the incident happened because God wants him to fight for all the black people who were still oppressed by racists.
"I'll not let him get away with it. I believe that God allowed it to happen so that I can fight for all the black people who are oppressed still by these white racists. I know it's not every white person but majority of them think they are better than us because of their skin and they can treat us they way they do. I am an image of God‚ you don't just come here and insult me‚" he said.
He added that he wasn't going to let the case slip through the cracks and that instead he would ensure the alleged racist would pay for his hurtful words and actions against him.
"I have heard worse stories of such things happening but it was the first time it happened to me personally. I think I have managed to go without such treatment because I usually have armed security‚ but this time I was vulnerable because I had less security."