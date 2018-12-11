Pastor Mboro wants to set an example after being called the K-word

Pastor Mboro is determined to see an employee from a car tracking company‚ who allegedly called him the "K-word" and a "black shortie" behind bars.

The racist incident happened on Thursday afternoon at a filling station in Alberton‚ Johannesburg over a parking space.

Mboro told SowetanLIVE that he was horrified at what the white man called him and how he kept threatening to "blow his brains out".

"He said to me‚ pray for this thing (the white man's car that had blocked Mboro in) to be moved. He said 'you can pray mos?' He stood there and said what can you do me? I'll shoot you; I'll blow your brains out! Intimidating me like that."

Sunday World reported that Mboro called the police and the white man was arrested and charged him with intimidation and crimen injuria.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident to the paper. He said the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Alberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was released on R500 bail.