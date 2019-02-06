Soccer boss's wife demands R40,000 monthly papgeld
The CEO of a top PSL club stands to lose a chunk of his shares at the club as well as his savings worth more than R5m and investments that include offshore accounts.
This after his wife of over a decade filed for divorce at the South Gauteng High Court two weeks ago with the help of top celebrity divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger.
In her affidavit, the wife accused the soccer boss of emotionally and physically abusing her at their Joburg home.
"The marriage relationship between the parties has reached such a state of disintegration that there is no reasonable prospect of the restoration of a normal marriage relationship between them and their marriage has accordingly irretrievably broken down, more particularly in that:
• The defendant was selfish and self-absorbed and placed his own needs and interest above the interest of the family;
• The defendant had little regard for the plaintiff's views or her opinions;
• The defendant was often domineering, intimidating and manipulative;
• The defendant humiliated and belittled the plaintiff and was verbally abusive to her, often in the presence of the family.
• The defendant indirectly sought to isolate the plaintiff from her family and friends;
• The defendant did not share certain important financial decisions or information with the plaintiff;
• The defendant has often acted irrationally and has been abusive both verbally and physically toward the plaintiff;
• The plaintiff has lost all love and affection for the defendant and no longer has any interest in the marriage or its continuation," read the documents.
The wife wants the court to grant her an order for child maintenance for R15,000 a month, medical expenses, and school fees until completion of a university degree.
She also asked for an order that the defendant pay maintenance in respect of the plaintiff until her death or remarriage.
• She demands payment of the sum of R40,000 each month payable to the plaintiff on the first day of the month following the grant of the decree of divorce and thereafter on the first day of each and every successive month.
This amount shall be increased annually on the first day of the month succeeding the anniversary date of the final order of divorce and every 12 months thereafter," read the documents.
The wife also prayed to the court to order her hubby to foot her medical bills and the cost of her suit.
The soccer boss told Sunday World that he did not wish to discuss his personal life in the media while the wife declined to comment.