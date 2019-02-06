Soccer boss's wife demands R40,000 monthly papgeld

The CEO of a top PSL club stands to lose a chunk of his shares at the club as well as his savings worth more than R5m and investments that include offshore accounts.

This after his wife of over a decade filed for divorce at the South Gauteng High Court two weeks ago with the help of top celebrity divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger.

In her affidavit, the wife accused the soccer boss of emotionally and physically abusing her at their Joburg home.

"The marriage relationship between the parties has reached such a state of disintegration that there is no reasonable prospect of the restoration of a normal marriage relationship between them and their marriage has accordingly irretrievably broken down, more particularly in that:

• The defendant was selfish and self-absorbed and placed his own needs and interest above the interest of the family;

• The defendant had little regard for the plaintiff's views or her opinions;

• The defendant was often domineering, intimidating and manipulative;

• The defendant humiliated and belittled the plaintiff and was verbally abusive to her, often in the presence of the family.

• The defendant indirectly sought to isolate the plaintiff from her family and friends;

• The defendant did not share certain important financial decisions or information with the plaintiff;

• The defendant has often acted irrationally and has been abusive both verbally and physically toward the plaintiff;

• The plaintiff has lost all love and affection for the defendant and no longer has any interest in the marriage or its continuation," read the documents.