Over 26 million people registered to vote

Following the last voter registration weekend this year, over 700 000 new voters will get a chance to cast their vote in May.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Tuesday that this has now brought the number of people who will vote in the national elections at 26 727 921.

"Most encouragingly, of the 703 794 new registrations, over 81% (574 899) are under 30 years of age. This means that the youth have heeded the call to register. Combined with new registrations during the March 2018 registration weekend, the voters’ roll has seen 1 194 314 new voters added ahead of the upcoming elections," said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

She said of these new voters, 52% are women while 48% are men. Nearly half (49.2%) are aged from 20-29 years, 26.6% are aged 18-19 and 5.9% are aged 16-17.