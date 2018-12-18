Jacob Zuma's top five tweets (so far)
Jacob Zuma is finding his feet on social media after joining Twitter on Friday.
The former president announced his arrival on the platform with a short video, in which he said he'd become aware that he was the subject of much online talk and he now "wanted to be part of the conversation".
"I have decided to move with the times," said Zuma.
At the time of publishing this story, Zuma had posted 13 tweets. Here are his top five so far.
"It is me" video
It took the former president so long to venture into social media, most people couldn't believe it was actually him behind the account @PresJGZuma.
He set about confirming that the account, which already has close to 120,000 followers, really does belong to him.
Zuma assured the public: "Yes, it is me. It is real."
I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018
Message for Bafana Bafana coach
It seems Zuma has been keeping fit since vacating the presidential office.
He tweeted a 49-second clip of him playing soccer with young children - and tagged the national team's account, asking that "someone tell Stuart Baxter" about his readiness to play.
Someone tell Stuart Baxter I’m match fit @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/niVtwAkEpu— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 17, 2018
Zuma, the Sunday Times and a title deed
Referring to a 2017 article alleging that Zuma owned property in Dubai, the former president asked the paper to supply him with "the title deed & address of the house" so he could sell it to cover his mounting legal fees.
The @SundayTimesZA is correct that I have sold one of my properties. Seeing as I have a lot of legal fees to pay, I would appreciate if they could provide me with the title deed & address of the house I own in Dubai so that I can sell it because I don’t know anything about it pic.twitter.com/KpG5TuGYVS— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 16, 2018
"Who are you?"
Zuma has been getting a lot of love on Twitter, including a welcome message from someone claiming to be his son, Duduzane.
The question had to be asked: "Who are you?"
Thank you very much for welcoming me but who are you because my son is not on twitter https://t.co/eEPHidopS9— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 16, 2018
Fake news must fall
Msholozi used only 11 characters to dismiss a fundraising effort in his name, making it clear that he was not on Twitter for fake news.