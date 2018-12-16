Former president Jacob Zuma says opposition leader Julius Malema - if properly guided - has potential as a political leader in South Africa.

He made the remark in a television interview with journalist Steve Motale which was broadcast on the Africa News 24-7 channel on Sunday.

This comes after the former president signed up to Twitter‚ and shared a video confirming it was really him‚ not a fake account‚ pronouncing: "It is me – Jacob Zuma."

Speaking of his decision to join the social media platform‚ Zuma told Motale: "The decision is very simple‚ I live among the people. . . I have realised in the social media‚ that is where the people are and there is a lot of talk there. I wanted to come in to join the conversation. This conversation at times says things even about me and I have not been able to respond."

Now‚ he said‚ he had a platform to do so in order to correct "distortions and propaganda".

In addition‚ he said‚ "I do have views that I think are important for people to know."

Asked his response to people including Malema and entertainer Aka welcoming him to Twitter‚ Zuma said there are "those who have supported me a long time at a social level‚ but also politicians."