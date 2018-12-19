Social media jaunt lets Zuma have last laugh - he he he

Who would have thought that former president Jacob Zuma would end 2018 on a high note?

Granted, there are still 12 days to go to the end of the year and another controversy may just flare up in those days involving our scandal-prone former head of state.

But still, 2018 has been such an annus horribilis for Msholozi that one would have thought he'd spend the festive season hiding himself at his fortress not far from the Nkandla forest down in Zululand.

An overseas trip, possibly to the Emirates where his infamous friends are said to be hiding, also seemed a reasonable possibility.

But not for our Msholozi. Instead, he decided that he'll end the year hogging all the public attention by, as he said, "moving with the times" and joining social media.

And life on the internet has never been the same again.

Since joining Twitter on Friday, Msholozi has amassed over 122000 followers. Some are his die-hard supporters, others his fierce opponents as well as those just keen to read and hear what he has got to say.

If there is indeed a big political game behind his foray into the arena dominated by people Zuma used to dismiss as "clever blacks", the renowned political chess-master hasn't yet revealed it through his posts.

What he has done, though, is to remind us that the man some playfully call Nxamza is, and always will be, a big charmer.