Taking the bull by the horns ... and slaughtering it

Hundreds of young Zulu warriors are bracing themselves for Umkhosi Wokweshwama (first-fruits ceremony) at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Enyokeni palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

The festival‚ which has courted controversy in the past after it was challenged by animal rights activists – albeit without success – will see young men kill a bull with their bare hands inside the kraal at the palace as a symbol of their bravery.

This ritual killing of the bull by amabutho (traditional Zulu warriors) is the major highlight of the festival. The animal is overpowered and its air passage closed barehanded. Its neck is then broken in a manoeuvre that causes a quick and painless death. No bloodletting of any kind is allowed nor is dismemberment part of the ritual slaying.

The annual traditional ceremony‚ which takes place in December‚ is a very symbolic occasion for the Zulu monarch who will eat the first produce and pray to God to bless the land to produce abundant good food for his people.