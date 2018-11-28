Mysterious break-in at Floyd Shivambu's fancy apartment

EFF deputy president and MP Floyd Shivambu's apartment was allegedly broken into by thugs earlier this month.

However, the incident has become shrouded in secrecy, with no police case registered, nor a complaint registered by the security company guarding Shivambu's luxurious townhouse complex.

Sunday World can reveal that Shivambu's swanky Fourways apartment at Pine Avon complex was broken into by rogue elements who only stole two laptops, two cellphones and valuable documents.

Shockingly, according to sources close to the EFF leader, the same thugs called Shivambu the next day asking him if he had noticed that they had "visited" his apartment.

One source said Shivambu only believed their story after they told him to check his whiskies, telling him that they had drinks on his cosy couch after helping themselves to a few of his Scotches.

"This is not the first time there was a break-in at that apartment. The same people broke into the house last year but never took anything. The boys are being targeted and that's why they increased their security," said the source.

Shivambu reluctantly confirmed the incident to Sunday World, stating that he also reported the matter to the police.

"I really don't think that I want to deal with this matter publicly. Otherwise we would have made it known when it happened. We deal with issues differently," he said.

Earlier, however, Shivambu told Sunday World that his house had been broken into, saying the thugs only took two laptops, two cellphones and documents. "I was surprised that they didn't take my wife's jewellery and my watches or anything else that's valuable. They also destroyed my security system," he said.