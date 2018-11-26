'Detractors trying to silence EFF ahead of elections' - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed that his party was being linked to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank to discredit it ahead of next year's elections.

Yesterday, Malema received inputs from thousands of workers in the security sector in Pretoria which he said will form part of the party's manifesto for the 2019 general elections.

Malema accused VBS investigators of seeking to link his party to the bank's collapse.

"Let me tell why they are accusing the EFF of eating VBS money. They are trying to silence us. The EFF is the one that confronts white corruption in South Africa. They are trying to silence the EFF through concocted allegations of corruption, which are nonexistent," Malema said.