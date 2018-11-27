Pravin Gordhan, Julius Malema lawfare Macala

It is now an all-out lawfare between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Just hours after Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria, incitement to violence and criminal defamation against the EFF leader and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, Malema announced that he'll be heading to a police station today to do the same against the minister.

The lawfare is the latest round in a long-running battle between Malema and Gordhan. It reached a climax last week when Malema launched a scathing attack on Gordhan, accusing him of being "corrupt" and "a dog of white monopoly capital".

Addressing reporters outside the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria yesterday, Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji said the minister would further also lay a hate speech complaint with the Equality Court against Malema.