Mysterious break-in at Floyd Shivambu's fancy apartment

EFF deputy president and MP Floyd Shivambu's apartment was allegedly broken into by thugs earlier this month.

However, the incident has become shrouded in secrecy, with no police case registered, nor a complaint registered by the security company guarding Shivambu's luxurious townhouse complex.

Sunday World can reveal that Shivambu's swanky Fourways apartment at Pine Avon complex was broken into by rogue elements who only stole two laptops, two cellphones and valuable documents.

Shockingly, according to sources close to the EFF leader, the same thugs called Shivambu the next day asking him if he had noticed that they had "visited" his apartment.

One source said Shivambu only believed their story after they told him to check his whiskies, telling him that they had drinks on his cosy couch after helping themselves to a few of his Scotches.

