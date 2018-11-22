DA MP Kevin Mileham has opened a criminal case in connection with the "looting" at VBS Mutual Bank against the EFF‚ party leader Julius Malema and his deputy‚ Floyd Shivambu.

Mileham deposed an 11-page affidavit at the Cape Town police station on Thursday‚ quoting various news articles about the bank. He said‚ "l rely upon the veracity of the newspaper reports referred to and that I am deposing this affidavit on the presumption that the reports are factually accurate."

He said in the affidavit that it was well documented how vulnerable people such as mine workers' widows and hard-pressed municipalities had money stolen from them by politicians and corrupt officials through the VBS Bank heist‚ through a variety of illegal schemes.

"One primary beneficiary of the illicit VBS Bank funds was allegedly Sgameka Trading Pty Ltd‚ a company purportedly owned and managed by Brian Shivambu‚ EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother. Through WhatsApps‚ e-mails and income streams‚ Scorpio‚ an investigative organisation‚ has formed a link between Sgameka Trading ... and VBS Bank. Between June 2017 and February 2018 it received 13 payments totalling R16‚148‚569 in illicit VBS funds."