Bushiri resists R10m extortion by cops

By NGWAKO MALATJI AND AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 11 November 2018 - 10:57
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in his private jet. Bushiri has reportedly opened a case of extortion against cops who wanted R10m from him to make his allegedly concocted cases disappear.
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri is embroiled in a R10m extortion drama that allegedly involves corrupt crime intelligence cops and then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's advisers.

Bushiri opened a case of extortion with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in February against crime intelligence unit cops and two men purported to be from Ramaphosa's former retinue.

He also reported the shenanigans to the crime intelligence inspector-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

Dad backs child's Bushiri testimony

'10 vehicles not the proceeds of crime'.
1 month ago

Solly Moholo ditches ZCC badge for Bushiri

Mokhukhu singer says he sees God in the prophet.
5 months ago

