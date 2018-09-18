Dad backs child's Bushiri testimony

The father of a woman who said she bought seven luxury cars two weeks after she visited prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church has defended her after it was alleged she bought the cars with the proceeds of crime.

Charmaine Kekana's testimony at the church went viral on social media after the notorious Twitter parody Man's Not Barry Roux alleged that the woman and her family were looting the Mogalakwena municipality in North West.

The account posted a video on Wednesday with the caption: "She lied. These cars belong to his father Phineas Kekana, who was head of security at Mogalakwena and part of the thugs who looted the municipality until it got under administration with no budget."

However, Phineas Kekana poured cold water over the allegations, saying people were just jealous of his daughter.