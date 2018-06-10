Solly Moholo ditches ZCC badge for Bushiri

Gospel king and Zion Christian Church member Solly Moholo has turned to Enlightened Christian Centre leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri for divine intervention.

Moholo is also set to leave ZCC to become a full-time Bushiri disciple.

The singer will dance to Bushiri's church in Pretoria tomorrow where it is expected he will be welcomed by the revered Holy Joe, his church council and congregants.

Moholo, made famous by his ZCC-aligned mokhukhu gospel music, confirmed that he crawled to Bushiri for blessings.

"In him I saw how big God is. He is an amazing angel of God. He will help me spiritually and give me support to deal with my challenges."

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE