Bonang expected in court on Wednesday over alleged tax fraud

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court on Wednesday morning over alleged tax fraud after the case against her was postponed last month.

Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 - 2017 and company tax from 2014 - 2017.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Bonang would be in court this morning where she is expected to answer questions about her personal and business tax.

As with her last appearance‚ Bonang will be required to appear in person or a benched warrant for her arrest will be issued.

Chaos erupted outside the court room last month when Bonang's team blocked journalists from taking pictures or speaking to her.