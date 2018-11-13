Controversial 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri to unveil six books

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is expected to launch six books on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is expected to launch six books on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

Bushiri is the controversial leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

Melody Dzingai, commissioning director of Shepherd Bushiri publishers, said the six books were among the 10 he ultimately wanted to publish.

Dzingai added that the six books consisted of a business series, two motivational books and three spiritual books.

The launch was expected to be attended by 400 to 450 people, said Dzingai.