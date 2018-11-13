Controversial 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri to unveil six books
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is expected to launch six books on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is expected to launch six books on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.
Bushiri is the controversial leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.
Melody Dzingai, commissioning director of Shepherd Bushiri publishers, said the six books were among the 10 he ultimately wanted to publish.
Dzingai added that the six books consisted of a business series, two motivational books and three spiritual books.
The launch was expected to be attended by 400 to 450 people, said Dzingai.
Bushiri recently made headlines after being embroiled in an alleged R10m extortion drama involving two crime intelligence officers.
He opened a case of extortion with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after he claimed that police wanted him to fork out R10m to "make cases disappear".
Bushiri was also investigated by the Hawks in connection with alleged money laundering after members of the church claimed he was sending millions of rands a month to his country of birth, Malawi.
The money was allegedly transported out of the country in a jet and vehicles.
Bushiri, however, said he was not aware of any investigations against him and was willing to show his financial statements to the police.