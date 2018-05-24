Mampintsha to be dropped from the upcoming Umlazi Picnic music festival this weekend its organisers‚ including DJ Tira‚ have told TshisaLIVE that the star will still perform.

Mampintsha and Babes are both set to perform at the music festival‚ a week after claims of assault were levelled against Mampintsha during Babes's interview with Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava last Friday.

In the interview‚ Masechaba claimed that Mampintsha had allegedly punched Babes in the face and broke her leg. Babes cried while the accusations were being made‚ after earlier saying that their relationship had turned "sour".

In response to the allegations‚ Mampintsha said there was a third party who was trying to tarnish his name and claimed he and Babes were still together.

DJ Tira told TshisaLIVE that he was not aware of any complaints against Mampintsha following the claims‚ and would not drop him from the line-up.

"There is no pressure to drop him and we won't drop him‚" Tira said.