'Cele did not offer Babes protection' - Police ministry denies special treatment for muso

Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo is not back with her former boyfriend Mampintsha despite him saying they were fine at the weekend after reports that he had physically abused her.

Her manager, Keke Mokoena, said Babes had been in Johannesburg the whole weekend and had not spoken to Mampintsha despite him issuing a video clip where he claimed they were fine.

He said Babes, who spent her Sunday at church, was still coming to terms with her ordeal. "Babes is still very hurt and disappointed but she will be fine," Mokoena said.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele denied yesterday he had offered Babes protection, as suggested by radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu on social media.