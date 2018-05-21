Expose abuser even if he is famous
I was lucky to be brought up in a family where we talk about things and we're never shy to tell each other if one of us is wrong.
It is something I treasure more than anything. Whether you're my friend or not, if I think you're wrong, I will tell you. If I turn out to be wrong, I don't mind apologising.
There's ample evidence that some South Africans simply fail to use their common sense when it comes to indiscretions committed by their favourite politicians and celebrities. That's why we have people who go as far as protesting outside courts in support of an abuser.
Social networks are abuzz with news of the alleged abuse of musician Babes by her boyfriend, Mampintsha. Some of the comments are disturbing.
Big ups to Masechaba Ndlovu for exposing what is happening. Sadly, she has become a villain in the eyes of some because she "poked her nose where it didn't belong".
The misguided "rights" brigade is throwing in its penny's worth, arguing that if she doesn't want to talk about it, she has a "right" to do that.
How many women are six feet under for keeping quiet about abuse? How many women have been killed because we turned a blind eye.
There are reasons why victims choose to keep quiet sometimes. The main one could be that the victim is afraid to speak out. People should be encouraged to speak out.
I don't even want to speak about women who stay in abusive relationships because the abuser is the economic provider.
Far too many women are being killed by abusive partners. If you choose to keep quiet when you know someone is being abused, you're colluding with that evil person.
For the future of this country, we need to expose this abuse scourge wherever it is happening, irrespective of who the abuser is.
Richardson Mzaidume
Pimville.