Expose abuser even if he is famous

I was lucky to be brought up in a family where we talk about things and we're never shy to tell each other if one of us is wrong.

It is something I treasure more than anything. Whether you're my friend or not, if I think you're wrong, I will tell you. If I turn out to be wrong, I don't mind apologising.

There's ample evidence that some South Africans simply fail to use their common sense when it comes to indiscretions committed by their favourite politicians and celebrities. That's why we have people who go as far as protesting outside courts in support of an abuser.

Social networks are abuzz with news of the alleged abuse of musician Babes by her boyfriend, Mampintsha. Some of the comments are disturbing.

Big ups to Masechaba Ndlovu for exposing what is happening. Sadly, she has become a villain in the eyes of some because she "poked her nose where it didn't belong".