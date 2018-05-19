Metro FM DJ Masechaba Ndlovu has received both praise and criticism after she confronted Babes Wodumo about allegedly being abused by her ex-partner and manager‚ Mampintsha.

In a live radio interview on Metro FM‚ Masechaba confronted Babes about the alleged abuse‚ despite the Wololo hitmaker saying she did not want to speak about it.

Babes had earlier in the interview admitted that the pair had split and she was in a new relationship. She said that she was still business partners with Mampintsha but things had turned sour. This was after she revealed that Mampintsha had access to her social media accounts and posted a picture of the couple‚ making it appear they were still together‚ even though they had split.

The interview was also live streamed on Babes's Instagram account and during a break on the radio show‚ Masechaba and her host‚ Mo Flava‚ are heard encouraging Babes to speak out.

It was after the ad break that Masechaba confronted Babes on the allegations.

"I said I wasn't going to do this‚ but Babes‚ you know‚ I think it needs to be said because I hate to see a young woman as talented‚ as smart as you‚ living in so much fear. Babes Wodumo. Right. You don't have to answer this question‚ but we all know‚ we've heard from multiple sources‚ we've witnessed the fact that you have been physically abused by Mampintsha. That he has beaten you in your relationship‚" said Masechaba.