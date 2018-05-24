Musician Cici‚ who is currently in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend after filing a case of assault against him‚ says it is up to Babes Wodumo to take action and speak out on her alleged abuse.

Masechaba Ndlovu confronted Babes during the afternoon drive show on Metro FM‚ claiming that she was aware that the Wololo hitmaker had been abused by her longterm boyfriend‚ Mampintsha. Babes did not confirm or deny the accusations.

In response to the allegations‚ Mampintsha said there was a third party that was trying to tarnish his name and claimed he and Babes were still together.

While the claims have made headlines for much of the week‚ Cici shared her thoughts on the allegations in an interview with Trending SA on Wednesday.

Cici had earlier broke down when recounting her own experience with alleged abuse‚ but composed herself when asked her thoughts on Babes.

She said that she had heard the rumours before but thought it was just industry gossip.