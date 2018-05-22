Babes Wodumo is still mine - Mampintsha

An unrepentant Mampintsha says he is still in love with Babes Wodumo and wants to marry her despite allegations of assault level-

led against him.

"I love Babes wholeheartedly. I did not even know that she had dumped me, I heard from you [Metro FM] on Friday. That is why I [was engaged to] her because I wanted to take our love to the next level," he said in Zulu on Metro FM yesterday. During a live broadcast of The Drive on Friday with hosts Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu, Mampintsha - real name Mandla Maphumulo - was accused of physically abusing Babes.

Babes said she broke up with the music boss in March after he had allegedly punched and kicked her to an extent of sustaining a broken leg at some point.

The Wololo hitmaker, real name Bongekile Simelane, said she had moved on.