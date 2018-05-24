We don't know this fiance, says Babes Wodumo' father on Mampintsha

The family of gqom artist Babes Wodumo has asked for privacy as they deal with the star's abuse allegations by her former boyfriend and record label boss Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, previously confirmed that Mampintsha punched her and broke her leg during their relationship.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Babes Wodumo's father, Bishop Welcome Simelane, asked that his family be left in peace.

"I have not been sleeping day and night. We are getting calls from everyone. Even the papers are calling me from all over the country . this thing is hurting me. I would like some peace of mind. Please give us privacy," he said.

Metro FM afternoon show, The Drive with Moflava and Masechaba Ndlovu, broke the story of Babes' alleged abuse at the hands of Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, last week.

In a statement released yesterday, Bishop Simelane slammed Ndlovu and accused her of catching his daughter off guard.

"We cannot comment on the manner this issue was raised on Metro FM, it left us with many unanswered questions because it was clear to us that our daughter was cornered and caught unaware by the broadcaster," Simelane said.

He added that the family hoped "that we get answers from the relevant people in

regards to this act".