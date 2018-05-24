We don't know this fiance, says Babes Wodumo' father on Mampintsha
The family of gqom artist Babes Wodumo has asked for privacy as they deal with the star's abuse allegations by her former boyfriend and record label boss Mampintsha.
Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, previously confirmed that Mampintsha punched her and broke her leg during their relationship.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Babes Wodumo's father, Bishop Welcome Simelane, asked that his family be left in peace.
"I have not been sleeping day and night. We are getting calls from everyone. Even the papers are calling me from all over the country . this thing is hurting me. I would like some peace of mind. Please give us privacy," he said.
Metro FM afternoon show, The Drive with Moflava and Masechaba Ndlovu, broke the story of Babes' alleged abuse at the hands of Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, last week.
In a statement released yesterday, Bishop Simelane slammed Ndlovu and accused her of catching his daughter off guard.
"We cannot comment on the manner this issue was raised on Metro FM, it left us with many unanswered questions because it was clear to us that our daughter was cornered and caught unaware by the broadcaster," Simelane said.
He added that the family hoped "that we get answers from the relevant people in
regards to this act".
During his reply to the allegations on the show, Mampintsha claimed he had plans of marrying the Wololo hitmaker as they are "engaged".
Bishop Simelane has since denied this. "There is no such thing. We don't know him as a family," he commented.
In the Zulu culture, a boyfriend is not recognised by the woman's family as an official partner until he has paid lobolo or two families start lobolo negotiations.
Attempts to solicit comment from Mampintsha and Babes failed yesterday.
In a report by a Durban based newspaper last night, Simelane senior backtracked on his remarks about Ndlovu.
He said Babes Wodumo has arrived home in Durban from Joburg and explained to the family what transpired before the interview on Metro FM.
Babes Wodumo, according to the report, told the family that she was not ambushed during the interview with Metro FM and that "she was relieved that Masechaba has asked about the abuse and that she responded on her will".