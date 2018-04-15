Bushiri sued millions over witchcraft prophecy

Controversial leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Shepherd Bushiri and one of his employees are facing a mountain of legal woes following a prophecy in which a North West businesswoman was called a witch live on TV.

Now the businesswoman who provides mining services has slapped Bushiri and his employee with letters of demand of R1-million and R500000 respectively. Lebohang Mpane, who said in her legal papers that she was defamed, has also opened a case of crimen injuria with the police.

In the prophetic sermon, Bushiri called Mpane a sangoma who had put a spell on Sibongile Mable Miya - one of his employees and manager at one of his companies - and her ex-husband Andile Kula.

According to the sermon posted on YouTube, Bushiri had prophesied about Miya in front of his congregation and told her that she was in serious pain after losing her husband to Mpane. In the same sermon, Bushiri could be heard saying that Mpane had bewitched the two to break them up.

