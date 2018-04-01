Hawks probe Bushiri as R15m a month leaves SA

The police's elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, is investigating charismatic prophet Shepherd Bushiri for money laundering after members of the church leadership claimed he was sending an estimated R15-million a month to Malawi, his country of birth.

The money is allegedly transported out of South Africa in Bushiri's private jet and other vehicles.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed they have launched a money laundering probe into the Major One, as Bushiri calls himself, but did not confirm the amounts.

"The matter has been brought to our attention. However, it is still in its infancy stage. It is against our policy to divulge information on any of our investigations," said Mulaudzi.

