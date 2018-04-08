Hawks circle over Bushiri after allegations of rape

Renowned man of the cloth Prophet Shepherd Bushiri claims to be a victim of a smear campaign involving a Pretoria woman and the elite police unit, the Hawks.

Sunday World can reveal that a Pretoria woman opened a case of rape against Bushiri at a Tshwane police station and later asked for its withdrawal. The woman later said she was coerced into concocting the case against Bushiri by his enemies.

The woman changed her statement after she allegedly mentioned other "victims", believed to be a reference to congregants of Bushiri's Pretoria church - the

Enlightened Christian Gathering.

Apparently the Hawks, who have taken over the case, are continuing with their investigations.

The Hawks have since referred the matter to the National Prosecution Authority ( NPA) for a decision.

