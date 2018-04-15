Police apply for Bushiri warrant

The police have applied for a warrant of arrest for prophet Shepherd Bushiri after he was implicated in cases of intimidation, threats and assault involving former congregant Martin Antonio.

Antonio alleged that on July 20 last year he was having supper at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria with two friends when a man in a white jersey photographed him without his consent.

He said when the police, who arrived the scene, questioned him, he told them that he was sent by Bushiri's legal adviser "Chuma" to take pictures of Antonio because the man of the cloth wanted them.

Antonio opened the case of intimidation and threats against Bushiri.

