'25k to dine with Major 1' - Bushiri slammed for charging congregants

The CRL Commission has condemned "Prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his church after reports that his followers will be charged up to R25000 to sit next to him at a gala dinner next week.

CRL Commission chairwoman Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has slammed the

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) as being divisive: "We believe that every congregant should be allowed to attend fellowship in the name of God.

"Your socio-economic status should not exclude you from any participation in any religious programme. Church should be an equaliser and not a divider where the poor feel marginalised."

The controversial prophet's ECG Gala Dinner With Major 1 is to be hosted on the evening of December 23 at the Pretoria Showgrounds.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said people will continue to suffer at the hands of pastors if those in power don't intervene.

"We have repeatedly said that until parliament, specifically the portfolio committee on CoGTA (Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs), decides what to do with our recommendations, such problems and challenges will remain. If a Peer Review Committee had already been set up they would be dealing with this matter as peers of Prophet Bushiri," she said.