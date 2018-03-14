Bushiri stops marchers from using his name

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was yesterday successful in his bid to prevent the organisers of the #FakePastorsMustFall hashtag from using his name and images during today's march.

Judge Mamoloko Kubushi of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in Bushiri's favour after the prophet sought to interdict organisers of the march from using his name because it tarnished his reputation.

Bushiri hauled organisers of the protest against "fake pastors" to court in a bid to stop them from using his name on their posters.

The Malawian-born prophet also demanded an apology from organisers Charles Farai, Solomon Ashoms and Martins Antonio.

The march is scheduled to take place today from 10.30am at the Joburg Theatre to the SA Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.