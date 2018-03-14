Bushiri stops marchers from using his name
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was yesterday successful in his bid to prevent the organisers of the #FakePastorsMustFall hashtag from using his name and images during today's march.
Judge Mamoloko Kubushi of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in Bushiri's favour after the prophet sought to interdict organisers of the march from using his name because it tarnished his reputation.
Bushiri hauled organisers of the protest against "fake pastors" to court in a bid to stop them from using his name on their posters.
The Malawian-born prophet also demanded an apology from organisers Charles Farai, Solomon Ashoms and Martins Antonio.
The march is scheduled to take place today from 10.30am at the Joburg Theatre to the SA Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Barry Roux, who represented Bushiri, said Bushiri was supportive of the protest but simply wished for his name not to be used during the march.
Roux accused Antonio of having a bone to pick with Bushiri after Antonio alleged Bushiri was responsible for the breakdown of his marriage.
However, Antonio's advocate Khelu Nondwango argued his client was not responsible for creating the poster and that his client should not bear the brunt.
Roux, who said the pamphlets and Facebook posts defamed his client, was pleased with the outcome.
"It was important for the respondent to prove that his actions would bear no harm to my client. The court ruled in our favour and granted us the order to prevent them from using my client's name and attacking his character," Roux said outside of court.
He said Antonio's actions were malicious and were not protected by the law.
Bushiri is the head of Enlightened Christian Gathering, which is based at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria West.