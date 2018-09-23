When soccer runs in the family

Sidwell Maboe's face lights up when he speaks about his son - Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang.

Maboe junior has followed in his dad's footsteps in becoming a professional footballer and is now among the best prospects in the country.

Maboe senior, 47, pictured, was a renowned goal poacher from 1991 to 2002 when he ran out for Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, Wits University, Free State Stars and SuperSport.

"I am so proud of my boy Lebo," Maboe said. "He has kept the family name alive and is doing very well. My heart is filled with joy whenever I see him play."

The resemblance the Bafana Bafana star has with his dad is uncanny - he truly is his father's son. On his relationship with his dad, the 24-year-old Lebohang said: "I share a very special bond with him. After games we talk and he's able to tell me when I had a bad game. Everything I do I consult with him."

The former striker, who was fondly known as Sia Sia due to his lightning speed, raised Lebohang with his sisters Mpumi and Basetsana in Ratanda, Heidelberg. For him, the objective was to give his children the best life he could as football in those days was not as lucrative as it is now.