Pirates to be careful against Cape Town City

Considering that a handful of their best players from last season have been out injured and yet they are still winning, the sense one gets from Orlando Pirates is that we haven't seen nothing yet.

The Buccaneers have been going about their business of collecting points this season as the league race takes shape.

Luvuyo Memela, Musa Nyatama, Marshall Munetsi, Thabo Qalinge and Thembinkosi Lorch, who were instrumental last season in their second-place finish, have missed a number of matches due to injury and tactical decisions.

Despite this, the Buccaneers are third in the Premiership with 10 points after three wins - one draw and two losses.

This can be attributed to the team maintaining the structure regardless of who is playing.

Tomorrow (7.30pm) at the Orlando Stadium, they will host Cape Town City who are still feeling the sting of their

4-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

The Sea Robbers are on a high after their comprehensive 3-1 victory over SuperSport United.

Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic, though, was eager to tread with caution to avoid a backlash from the Citizens.

"We will not get carried away because football rewarded us for the hard work, but we know that it can punch us back on Wednesday," Sredojevic said.

"They [City] know us and we know them. At the moment we are flying with confidence, and in football that you can only get from winning."

The encounter will be a last test for City before facing SuperSport in the MTN8 final on September 29.

"They have proven themselves by reaching the final [MTN8] under coach Benni [McCarthy]," he added.

"We know that we are playing a competitive team in their match before the final."