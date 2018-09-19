Bradley Grobler feeling like a kid again

Since his return from a lengthy injury layoff, Bradley Grobler has been playing football like a man possessed.

The SuperSport United striker, who was out for seven months, has picked up from where he left off last season before his knee injury, grabbing three goals from six games in all competitions.

That is an incredible ratio of a goal every second game.

"I am just really happy to be back playing again. I feel like a kid again," Grobler said.

United take on Black Leopards at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm) before their MTN8 final showdown with Cape Town City at the end of the month.

When Grobler picked up his injury last December, the team was still coached by Eric Tinkler. He returned to find a new man, Kaitano Tembo, at the helm.

The 30-year-old has been impressed with the start under Tembo this season, where they have nine points from five league games.

"It's a pretty good start but maybe another point or two in the league would have been better. I don't think we can complain, coming from last season where we had a difficult spell," he said.

"The coach deserves all the credit. He has put no pressure on the players and has us enjoying ourselves again."

Grobler has urged his teammates to put on a show against Leopards in order to go into the final on a high.

"There is no doubt that the MTN8 is in everybody's heads but at the same time it's a chance for players to book their position for next weekend's game.

"This will be a huge game for us."