Cyclones a reality as oceans warm up

Tropical cyclone Idai has made headlines across southern Africa throughout this month.

Lingering in the Mozambique Channel at tropical cyclone intensity the storm made landfall in Beira, Mozambique in the middle of the month, then tracked in a westerly direction until its dissipation.

The storm caused flooding, excessive wind speed and storm surge damage in the central region of Mozambique.

Adjacent countries of Malawi and Zimbabwe experienced severe rainfall, flooding and damage from the high wind speed. Madagascar also experienced bouts of high rainfall during the storm's pathway to Beira.

The flooding has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless and displaced across the region while the death toll has continued to rise.

The effects of the cyclone were felt as far south as SA which introduced rolling blackouts due to damaged transmission lines that supply the country with 1100MW of power from Cahora Bassa in northern Mozambique.

Historically, nine storms that had reached tropical cyclone intensity made landfall on Mozambique, with the most severe being tropical cyclone Eline in February 2000.

It had a category 4 intensity and resulted in 150 deaths and 300,000 people displaced.