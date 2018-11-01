Investment in public transport stimulates the economy

Public transport remains one of the most pervasive challenges confronting our nation.

It is undoubtedly a key binding constraint to economic growth and social development. Inefficiencies as a result of lack of integration, safety challenges due to crime and unsafe vehicles, rising costs as a consequence of increasing fuel prices and lack of reliability due to externalities such as cable theft, are challenges that we continue to grapple with.

Over the last two decades, progressive policies have been put in place by the government aimed at delivering a public transport that is not only responsive to the needs of the commuting public, but also able to enable economic activity.

A number of these interventions and investments in public transport are starting to bear fruit and people are beginning to see and feel the difference. Investing in public transport infrastructure is investing in the future of the nation.

On the eve of the Investment Conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the train-manufacturing plant at Dunnottar Park in Ekurhuleni.

The president succinctly captured the intrinsic relationship between these two events when he said: "Over the next few days, investors from around South Africa and across the world will gather in Johannesburg for the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference. There can be no greater demonstration of the potential of our economy to a would-be investor than the factory we are opening today."