Ramaphosa's pledge to dry villages

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Giyani residents that provision of water in 89 villages will be given a priority by his government.

Ramaphosa expressed worry about the situation in Giyani, where many residents are still without water despite a multi-billion rand tender to provide water to the communities having been awarded.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the ANC's Limpopo manifesto launch at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda, which was also the party's 107th anniversary celebration on Saturday.

"I'm aware that there are 89 villages that are still without water in Giyani. As we go forward, we will make sure that we solve the water problem experienced by people in the country, especially in Giyani. The provision of water will be given priority," he said.

Ramaphosa said he was working on rooting out corruption where it manifested itself, be it in the public or private sector. He also commended the party's Limpopo chairperson and premier Stanley Mathabatha for taking action against officials who were linked with the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which public funds were stolen.