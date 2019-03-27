Jackie Phamotse shares why more authors need to embrace social media

If you are not familiar with her writing then you are certainly familiar with her tweets. The highly contentious Jackie Phamotse launched her latest book recently, I Tweet What I Like. The book is Phamotse’s academic offering that details social media law and her court case last year.

She had planned to release a book on navigating social media spaces but changed the direction of the nonfictional book after her much publicised court case - especially after criticism that she was a one-hit wonder with her first novel, Bare: The Blesser’s Game.

Phamotse explains that the book will spur more minds to be innovative within the tech and digital space, especially in SA. She has also been more than capable of crafting a healthy relationship with her fans through social media.

“Seven months ago I was just another writer sitting in my room. I did not think that one tweet could change the whole concept of digital media. To this day a lot of cases that are around defamation, crimen injuria or social media always use my case as reference.

I literally paved the way for social media law in South Africa because a lot of people did not understand the impact of their social media interaction until they saw me go to court,” shares Phamotse.