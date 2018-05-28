David Tlale’s bridal couple non-conformists
A groom in a gold and black wide sleeved kimono top, followed by the bride in a peach sleeveless gown with a metallic bodice, it was quite apparent that Tlale’s bridal-wear is not for the traditional couple.
The spectacular was shown at the Rand Club in Johannesburg as Tlale concluded his bridal ensemble tour. He previously took it to Cape Town and Lagos, Nigeria.
The collection consisted of long white gowns embellished with ostrich feathers; while huge black bows accentuated waistlines on others. Then there were perfectly ladylike peach dresses, a standout among them was a gown with puffed sleeves that screamed regency era glamour.
“We as the brand are saying let’s change the status quo, you want to wear a dress that you’re comfortable in and you want to give it an afterlife and still look good in it.” Tlale explained.
The grooms-wear brought the shine, with male models encased in silk skinny legged trousers and oversized sleeves giving a decidedly Oriental influence to the party.
“Let’s change the game instead of wearing a typical tux lets add a bit of drama, I mean nothing beats a beautiful kimono toga,” said Tlale.
There were adorable flower girl dresses. Tlale made liberal use of silks, satins, chiffons, tulles, lace and lots of ostrich feather.
A radiant and pregnant Tatum Keshwar closed the extravaganza in a white gown with a show-stopping cape bordered with large flowers matched with a flower crown.
The message of evolution and creating one’s own style was said loud and clear with the design maestro’s latest endeavour.
“I believe that as the fashion industry we have a responsibility to teach the community how trends are moving on, on how fashion has evolved…Why are we just into what we have been raised with or how our mothers and fathers or grandparents were getting married in?” Tlale explained.