David Tlale’s bridal couple non-conformists

A groom in a gold and black wide sleeved kimono top, followed by the bride in a peach sleeveless gown with a metallic bodice, it was quite apparent that Tlale’s bridal-wear is not for the traditional couple.

The spectacular was shown at the Rand Club in Johannesburg as Tlale concluded his bridal ensemble tour. He previously took it to Cape Town and Lagos, Nigeria.

The collection consisted of long white gowns embellished with ostrich feathers; while huge black bows accentuated waistlines on others. Then there were perfectly ladylike peach dresses, a standout among them was a gown with puffed sleeves that screamed regency era glamour.

“We as the brand are saying let’s change the status quo, you want to wear a dress that you’re comfortable in and you want to give it an afterlife and still look good in it.” Tlale explained.

The grooms-wear brought the shine, with male models encased in silk skinny legged trousers and oversized sleeves giving a decidedly Oriental influence to the party.