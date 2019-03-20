Five dress styles to die for during the autumn season

The street style at the whirlwind of fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris provides ample style ideas for the new season, writes Nothemba Mkhondo.

Oversized suiting

Suiting is still having a moment and this season, one or two sizes up seems to be the way to wear it.

Play with this traditional silhouette by going for a wide leg, oversized blazer with a soft slouch in the shoulders.

You can also wear the oversized blazer as a dress with a polo-neck underneath, if you're in the mood to bare your legs.

Vibrant skins

Exotic skins are the highly favoured statement prints of recent months.

From snakeskin to zebra to leopard print, if you really want to stand out, opt for your choice of print set on a vibrant standout hue like yellow or red, instead of the standard neutrals.

Cuddly coats

The Teddy Bear coat is the surprise hero of the new season, with many fashion week goers adorning coats of the faux fur variety for warmth and style. Expect to find these coats in an endless amount of styles in store, but keep in mind that black and white shades, long lengths and the more textured the fabrication the better.

Leather belts

Cinched waists are back as yester-season's corset belt has now become the big leather belt.

Get on board with this pretty but tough accessory that calls for attention and complements anything from a skirt to a suit.

Standout boots

Winter footwear is all about making a statement.

Choose eye-catching prints and bold colours that complement and even contrast with your outfit. Wear with anything, including over suiting and under long dresses.