'The River' wedding has fans in tears: Here are three key moments

You knew it was going to be massive from the moment The River's Cobra and Pauline decided to get married, and they didn't disappoint.

From missing parents to dodgy plans, there was no shortage of drama as the couple prepared for their big day, but pretty much all of that was forgotten when the wedding festivities started.

Fans were hoping that Malefu would somehow show up and crash the wedding, but that didn't happen.

Instead, there was drama with cows and wedding venues and so much more.

In short, it was lit AF!

Fans of the show flooded social media with memes and messages about the wedding and their favourite bits.

Here are just three key moments that had fans in pieces.

The cows came from where?

Cobra said that he bought the cows online. Social media users called BS!