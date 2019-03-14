'The River' wedding has fans in tears: Here are three key moments
You knew it was going to be massive from the moment The River's Cobra and Pauline decided to get married, and they didn't disappoint.
From missing parents to dodgy plans, there was no shortage of drama as the couple prepared for their big day, but pretty much all of that was forgotten when the wedding festivities started.
Fans were hoping that Malefu would somehow show up and crash the wedding, but that didn't happen.
Instead, there was drama with cows and wedding venues and so much more.
In short, it was lit AF!
Fans of the show flooded social media with memes and messages about the wedding and their favourite bits.
Here are just three key moments that had fans in pieces.
The cows came from where?
Cobra said that he bought the cows online. Social media users called BS!
And i think i have an idea how the online cow shopping went ???? #theriver1magic pic.twitter.com/aZqgWqPcpK— Thandeka Mncube ?️? ? (@iam_Ndoni) March 13, 2019
True friendship is stealing a whole cow for your mate ?? #TheRiver1Magic— Unforgivably_Mwenya (@ChitiMwenya) March 13, 2019
I knew it!! I knew that this cow was stolen. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/j9irAHqKZV— Tlhogi (@MsMamo) March 13, 2019
Imagine buying a cow online #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Us7xIw0KW0— Just_Tsaks (@Mtsaks) March 13, 2019
The bride!
Didn't she look stunning?
Have you ever seen a bride so beautiful? #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/rIXH2XlCYn— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) March 13, 2019
The definition of Patience, I hope you ladies are learning from this storyline ??????#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/RHkNWKYnk9— Gift Sebiloane (@Iam_Giftious) March 13, 2019
I am proud to be a Zulu woman today. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/W0BRU57v2F— Christa Biyela ????️? (@christabiyela) March 13, 2019
#TheRiver1Magic Paulina out here looking like 'KwaKhala Nyonini'.. Just Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/P1XQjiw3bo— Black Bobby Boucher (@AthiBakana21) March 13, 2019
The prep
Umkhehlo wentokazi yakwaDlomo tonight on #TheRiver1Magic!— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) March 13, 2019
It's going to be a MARSIVE occasion ?