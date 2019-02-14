Get out the guap: this 'luxury' bouquet of Valentine's Day roses will set you back R4,5k
R4,500 for a bunch of red roses? Yes, you read that correctly.
Netflorist is advertising a bouquet of red roses for Valentine’s Day for a whopping R4,499,95.
What do you get for that?
100 red roses
A glass vase
Gum leaves (the greenery that’s added to the bouquet for effect)
Delivery is an extra R79,95. And if you want to add champers or a teddy, that will set you back a few more Randelas.
Netflorist does market the bouquet as a “red rose extravaganza”.
How do other retailers match up? TimesLIVE went on the red-rose hunt the day before Valentine’s Day to see how much you’ll cough up in the name of love.