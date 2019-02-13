Sex & Relationships

Is a second-hand ring for Valentine's Day a smart move - or just cheap?

By Staff Reporter - 13 February 2019 - 13:01
According to Estelle Nagel, there is a realisation that exorbitant amounts of money are squandered on engagements and weddings, especially on Valentine's Day.
According to Estelle Nagel, there is a realisation that exorbitant amounts of money are squandered on engagements and weddings, especially on Valentine's Day.
Image: Sergii Popov/123rf

When so many South Africans are struggling with money‚ should we change our attitude about the way we purchase symbols of love?

Gumtree's Estelle Nagel says there is a shift in mindset.

"What was unthinkable a short time ago is becoming more commonplace in a tough economy‚ especially with the growing realisation that exorbitant amounts of money are often squandered on engagements and weddings."

Nagel says Gumtree has 59 second-hand wedding and engagement rings for sale.

Five ways to celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, but that shouldn’t take the steam out of your plans because everybody knows that it’s really Valentine’s ...
Good Life
1 year ago

In Cape Town's northern suburbs‚ there is a ring going for R10‚000 while in Pretoria a men's wedding band can be had for R1‚200.

Nagel says the market in second-hand wedding dresses is booming. "We have 31 of them posted and‚ almost by definition‚ they have only been worn once. With some clever tailoring‚ the bride can look magnificent and there's plenty of cash saved towards the honeymoon or the house."

Among the offerings on Gumtree is an ivory lace gown at R6‚000 in Durbanville and an A-line wedding dress for R3‚999 in Boksburg.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X