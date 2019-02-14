5 things to do this Valentine’s Day if you’re single

1. Self Care/DIY:

Pop psychology is nipples-deep in love with the idea of loving yourself - and with good reason. Who is going to love you more than you love yourself? How can you care for others if you can’t care for yourself? (Insert another vacuous Instagram quote about loving yourself.) In practice, what this means is couples don’t have to be the only ones having fun on Valentine’s Day. All you need are some candles, your favourite lotion and an internet connection … with those ingredients, and some dim lighting, you’re bound to have a wonderfully romantic night with yourself.