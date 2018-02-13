Five ways to celebrate Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, but that shouldn’t take the steam out of your plans because everybody knows that it’s really Valentine’s week.

Celebrations go on until Sunday at midnight. Plus haven’t you heard? Everyday is Valentine’s Day!

SowetanLIVE have compiled five ways for you to be romantic with your partner to celebrate lovers’ day:

Go to a show

There is something extremely romantic about going to a theatre show. The dressing up and venue ooze old school glamour, not to mention the thought of holding hands in the dark.

You can also have an early supper before the show. This Valentine’s Day you can catch The Colour Purple at The Joburg Theatre. Or you can look for something a bit more light-hearted at your nearest theatre. Go out and be glam!

Go on a hot air balloon ride

A hot air balloon ride screams romance. The giant balloon elegantly gliding through the skies while you look upon your surrounding in awe. We are suppressing a sigh just writing about it! If you can get the day off you will be able to share the experience with your partner early in the morning. You will be served breakfast upon landing. For more information click here.