Five ways to celebrate Valentines Day
Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, but that shouldn’t take the steam out of your plans because everybody knows that it’s really Valentine’s week.
Celebrations go on until Sunday at midnight. Plus haven’t you heard? Everyday is Valentine’s Day!
SowetanLIVE have compiled five ways for you to be romantic with your partner to celebrate lovers’ day:
Go to a show
There is something extremely romantic about going to a theatre show. The dressing up and venue ooze old school glamour, not to mention the thought of holding hands in the dark.
You can also have an early supper before the show. This Valentine’s Day you can catch The Colour Purple at The Joburg Theatre. Or you can look for something a bit more light-hearted at your nearest theatre. Go out and be glam!
Go on a hot air balloon ride
A hot air balloon ride screams romance. The giant balloon elegantly gliding through the skies while you look upon your surrounding in awe. We are suppressing a sigh just writing about it! If you can get the day off you will be able to share the experience with your partner early in the morning. You will be served breakfast upon landing. For more information click here.
Watch a movie under the stars
If you are a fan of the movies you can catch a flick under the stars. The setup is night picnic and you can bring your blanket so you can cosy up together. Another plus is that the viewing will be at a farm and it’s only R80-100. Romantic and cost effective? Yes please.
For more information take a look here.
Be serenaded with some live music
Listen to the sounds of RnB crooner Afrotraction, Sands, Malik as well as various other artists. Who doesn’t want to dance the night away in the arms of their lover while live music serenades them?
You won’t be able to contain your warm fuzzy feelings. Sing along and dance with your love from 6; 30pm at Wanderers. To get ticket information and costs click here.
Enjoy a boozy Valentine
Calling all beer lovers! This one is for you. You can enjoy a beer and food pairing lunch as well as a beer tour. An example of some of the pairings you can look forward to include some smoked salmon rosettes on a toasty bruschetta with cream cheese and deep-fried capers – paired with Flying Fish Lemon.
You can find out more about the menu pairings and tours which are happening from the 10-17 February here.